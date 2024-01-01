Fundly
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: fundly.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fundly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Raise money and accept donations online with a FREE fundraising website! Over $300M donated online with Fundly. Get started today with your crowdfunding page!
Website: fundly.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fundly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.