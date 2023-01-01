Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fugo is a smart cloud-based Digital Signage Content Management Software (CMS) that enables businesses of any size to easily manage content remotely for small to large screen networks. With a modern & friendly user interface, controlling 1 or 100 screens is simple.

Website: fugo.ai

