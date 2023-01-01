With Friyay everything you need is just 1 click away. Friyay has Tools, which can organize just about anything: Tasks, notes, files, conversations and data. Tools adapt to the needs of each team and team member based on role, project size and workflow, because different work requires different tools. Pick the tools you need and add as you go. Friyay brings everything together in one app and one click away.

Website: friyayapp.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Friyay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.