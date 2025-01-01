Top Fleet Complete Alternatives

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Motive

Motive

gomotive.com

Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.

Samsara

Samsara

samsara.com

Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

Fleetx

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.

Fleetio

Fleetio

fleetio.com

Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.

Vimcar

Vimcar

vimcar.de

Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.

Detrack

Detrack

detrack.com

Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

Rand McNally

Rand McNally

randmcnally.com

The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.

Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT

momentumiot.com

Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.

FleetGO

FleetGO

fleetgo.com

FleetGO is a fleet management app that provides GPS tracking, vehicle inspections, trip reporting, and compliance monitoring for efficient operations.

Simply Fleet

Simply Fleet

simplyfleet.app

Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.

Track-POD

Track-POD

track-pod.com

Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Azuga

Azuga

azuga.com

Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Alvys

Alvys

alvys.com

Alvys is a cloud-based transportation management system that streamlines logistics operations for carriers and brokers, offering features for load management, dispatch, and accounting.

Lytx

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.

Automile

Automile

automile.com

Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.

Geotab

Geotab

geotab.com

Geotab is a fleet management app that offers vehicle tracking, maintenance scheduling, and driver safety monitoring for businesses to optimize operations.

PortPro

PortPro

portpro.io

PortPro is a logistics management app for drayage trucking that streamlines operations with tools for order entry, container tracking, dispatch management, and reporting.

TruckX

TruckX

truckx.com

TruckX is an all-in-one fleet management app offering ELD compliance, GPS tracking, and AI dashcam solutions for efficient fleet operations and driver safety.

BigRoad

BigRoad

bigroad.com

BigRoad is an ELD app for truckers that helps manage hours of service, ensures compliance, tracks driving time, and supports fleet management with route optimization and safety features.

IntelliShift

IntelliShift

intellishift.com

IntelliShift is a fleet management app that provides real-time data, automates workflows, and integrates with other systems to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Record360

Record360

record360.com

Record360 is a digital inspection platform for managing asset conditions and claims, streamlining inspections for rental businesses using mobile tools and custom checklists.

GPSTab

GPSTab

gpstab.com

GPSTab is a no-contract ELD app that helps trucking businesses optimize operations with GPS tracking, driver management, and compliance features.

CalAmp

CalAmp

calamp.com

CalAmp is a cloud-based telematics app for businesses, offering asset tracking, maintenance scheduling, and performance insights to improve fleet operations.

