WebCatalog
Flathub

Flathub

flathub.org

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Flathub on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Welcome to Flathub, the home of hundreds of apps which can be easily installed on any Linux distribution. Browse the apps online, from your app center or the command line.

Website: flathub.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flathub. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Linux Handbook

Linux Handbook

linuxhandbook.com

Mobbin

Mobbin

mobbin.com

Bappfy

Bappfy

app.bappfy.com

Communion

Communion

app.communion.so

Offerpad

Offerpad

offerpad.com

Ora

Ora

app.ora.pm

Slapdash

Slapdash

slapdash.com

Calcapp

Calcapp

creator.calcapp.net

Auction.com

Auction.com

auction.com

Kirkland's Home

Kirkland's Home

kirklands.com

DistroWatch

DistroWatch

distrowatch.com

Fig

Fig

app.fig.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy