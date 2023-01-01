WebCatalogWebCatalog
Nextcloud News

Nextcloud News

nextcloud.github.io

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Nextcloud News app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

News is an APP for Nextcloud that can be installed from the official APP Store. News offers the user an RSS/Atom feed reader and can be used to subscribe to multiple feeds, which get automatically updated in the background. Additionally, news offers a REST-API that allows clients to synchronize with News.

Website: nextcloud.github.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nextcloud News. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Inoreader

Inoreader

inoreader.com

GitNoter

GitNoter

gitnoter.com

kalaksi

kalaksi

kalaksi.com

Feedbin

Feedbin

feedbin.com

RSS.app

RSS.app

rss.app

Feedspot

Feedspot

feedspot.com

Thin Backend

Thin Backend

thin.dev

RSS Brain

RSS Brain

app.rssbrain.com

Timekit

Timekit

admin.timekit.io

Testfully

Testfully

app.testfully.io

Lenns.io

Lenns.io

lenns.io

Flathub

Flathub

flathub.org