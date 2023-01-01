FeedBurner
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: feedburner.google.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FeedBurner on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Feedburner, Inc. is a web feed management service primarily for monetizing RSS feeds, primarily by inserting targeted advertisements into them. It was founded in 2004 and acquired by Google in 2007.
Website: feedburner.google.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FeedBurner. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.