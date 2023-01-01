Myntra is a major Indian fashion e-commerce company headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The company was founded in 2007 to sell personalized gift items. In May 2014, Myntra.com was acquired by Flipkart.

Website: myntra.com

