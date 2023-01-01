A new social network for a more open internet, based on syndicated feeds. How does it work? Each user has its own kalaksi - a place where planets can be created. Planets act both as a timeline (where you can post and re-post), and as aggregators for internal and external feeds. Each planet also exports its own RSS feed so your content can be easily accessed from elsewhere. You can subscribe other users' planets, as well as standard RSS/Atom feeds. New content will automatically be published to subscribed planets. You can also star and comment on all posts, create private or restricted planets and establish friendships with other users to share private content.

Website: kalaksi.com

