今日头条
Website: toutiao.com
Toutiao or Jinri Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform, a core product of the Beijing-based company ByteDance. By analyzing the features of content, users and users’ interaction with content, the company's algorithm models generate a tailored feed list of content for each user.
