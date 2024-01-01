Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Dazzlink on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Dazzlink is a link management solution that allows the user to consolidate content/material into a single link. Users can list social media links, create a media kit or include any essential information on custom pages. Users can also add social icons, thumbnails, video previews etc., and hold multiple pages per account that can be interlinked.

Website: dazzl.ink

