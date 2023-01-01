WebCatalogWebCatalog
GitNoter

GitNoter

gitnoter.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the GitNoter app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

GitNoter is a web application that allows users to store notes in their git repository. This is a frontend project built using mainly react (typescript), redux-toolkit & mui components. GitNoter API is the backend implementation of REST APIs which are used by this react app.

Website: gitnoter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GitNoter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TakeShape

TakeShape

app.takeshape.io

Nextcloud News

Nextcloud News

nextcloud.github.io

Notion

Notion

notion.so

API Bakery

API Bakery

apibakery.com

Sticky Notes

Sticky Notes

onenote.com

Mirrorful

Mirrorful

auth.mirrorful.com

Thin Backend

Thin Backend

thin.dev

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

Disroot Git

Disroot Git

git.disroot.org

Formspree

Formspree

formspree.io

Clerk

Clerk

dashboard.clerk.dev

CamScanner

CamScanner

camscanner.com