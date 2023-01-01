We’re Offerpad and we’re here to change real estate forever by providing the simplest way to buy or sell a home. Period. No matter if you are looking to buy your first home, upsize, downsize or just browsing, you can manage your real estate experience easily with the Offerpad App! Easily browse hundreds of homes for sale in your area or an area you may be interested in exploring further. Offerpad is currently buying and selling homes in over 770 cities! On the app, you can access details on every home, including photos, listing price, status of the home and specific property information. Once you discover your perfect home, you can instantly express interest or connect with one of our team members to learn more. Looking to sell? We can help with that too! The app can be used to request an all–cash offer on your home with just a few questions! Also, accept the offer and track progress of the transaction.

Website: offerpad.com

