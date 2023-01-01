Slapdash is a rethink of how we work with our cloud apps, with a focus on speed, ergonomics and fun. Use the command line to search all your Github graph, file issues or run your own commands.

Website: slapdash.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slapdash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.