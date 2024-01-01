Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FirstIgnite on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

AI-Powered Business Development for Scientific Organizations. FirstIgnite is an AI software company built specifically for helping universities identify and connect with companies interested in partnering on research. Users enter a description of their research and are matched to the markets, companies and contacts most aligned with potential partnership.

