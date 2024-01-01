FirstIgnite

FirstIgnite

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: firstignite.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FirstIgnite on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

AI-Powered Business Development for Scientific Organizations. FirstIgnite is an AI software company built specifically for helping universities identify and connect with companies interested in partnering on research. Users enter a description of their research and are matched to the markets, companies and contacts most aligned with potential partnership.

Website: firstignite.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FirstIgnite. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Iris.ai

Iris.ai

iris.ai

Manuscripts

Manuscripts

manuscripts.io

Squaredance

Squaredance

squaredance.io

Anaconda

Anaconda

anaconda.com

Epsilon

Epsilon

epsilon-ai.com

scite.ai

scite.ai

scite.ai

QikPM

QikPM

qikpm.com

MirrorThink

MirrorThink

mirrorthink.ai

Upword

Upword

upword.ai

Phonexia

Phonexia

phonexia.com

ScholarAI

ScholarAI

scholarai.io

Blaze

Blaze

withblaze.app

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy