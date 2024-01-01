Blaze

Blaze

Marketing is hard. Blaze makes it easy. Blaze uses AI and automation to scan millions of online signals to help modern companies target the right potential customers as soon as they show interest. Blaze is a customer engagement platform that uses AI-powered automation to help companies and agencies efficiently grow, engage and retain web3 users.

