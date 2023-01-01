Effective and user-friendly recruitment. eRecruiter is the most popular recruitment management platform in Poland, used every day by thousands of recruiters for sourcing job applications, contacting candidates and cooperating with the business from a single place. This system also helps manage the candidates’ consent clauses and address the new rights of candidates.

Website: system.erecruiter.pl

