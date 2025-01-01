Top Equals Alternatives

Microsoft Excel Online
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.
Rows
rows.com
Rows is a spreadsheet app that integrates various data services and business applications to automate workflows and enable team collaboration.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist is a data management app that combines spreadsheets and databases, allowing users to create dashboards and utilize Python formulas for analysis and visualization.
Retable
retable.io
Retable is an online database platform for managing data with a spreadsheet interface, offering multiple views, real-time collaboration, and customizable features.
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The Spreadsheet app combines spreadsheet functionality with database and project management features for efficient data management and analysis.
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a collaborative platform for teams that combines document and spreadsheet editing with chat features, enabling real-time communication and task tracking.
Sheetgo
sheetgo.com
Sheetgo automates data transfer between spreadsheets, integrating with Google and Microsoft tools to streamline workflow management and enhance collaboration.
TabelloPDF
tabellopdf.com
TabelloPDF allows users to copy tables from PDF files directly to Excel or Google Sheets quickly and accurately.
Formulas HQ
formulashq.com
Formulas HQ is an AI tool that generates formulas for Google Sheets and Excel, including regex, VBA, and App Script, simplifying spreadsheet tasks.
Actiondesk
actiondesk.io
Actiondesk is a spreadsheet tool that integrates Salesforce data for analysis, reporting, and automation, streamlining data workflows and enhancing productivity.
ozma.io
ozma.io
Ozma.io is an AI-driven CRM and ERP builder that helps users streamline workflow and manage digital operations efficiently.
