Top Envato Tuts+ Alternatives

Physics Wallah
pw.live
Physics Wallah app provides study materials, video lectures, and practice tests for competitive exams in India, along with career guidance and online learning resources.
Coursera
coursera.org
Coursera is an online learning platform that offers courses, specializations, and degrees in various subjects from top universities and organizations.
Testbook
testbook.com
Testbook is an app for exam preparation, offering mock tests, live coaching, and study materials for competitive and government exams.
edX
edx.org
edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.
Khan Academy
khanacademy.org
Khan Academy app offers free online courses, video lessons, and interactive exercises across various subjects for learners of all ages.
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.
Codecademy
codecademy.com
Codecademy is an online platform that teaches coding and computer science skills through interactive courses in various programming languages.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
DataCamp is an online platform for learning data science, offering interactive courses and hands-on projects for users of all skill levels.
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.
Programiz
programiz.pro
Programiz is an educational platform that offers interactive coding resources and projects to help users learn programming concepts and improve their skills.
Brilliant
brilliant.org
Brilliant is an educational app that offers interactive lessons in math, science, and programming through puzzles and exercises, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving.
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Skillshare is an online platform offering video-based courses in creative fields, allowing users to learn through project-based activities and community engagement.
Preply
preply.com
Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
Pluralsight is a learning platform offering courses and assessments to develop technology skills in areas like AI, cloud, and data for professionals and organizations.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity is an online learning platform offering courses and nano-degrees in tech fields like AI, data science, and cloud computing, developed with industry partners.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.
Scrimba
scrimba.com
Scrimba is an interactive coding platform that allows users to learn programming through video lessons integrated with a code editor, suitable for all skill levels.
Chegg
chegg.com
Chegg is an educational app that offers textbook rentals, tutoring, homework help, and personalized learning tools for students across various subjects.
Intellipaat
intellipaat.com
Intellipaat offers online training on Big Data, Data Science, AI, and various technologies, with resources like blogs and tutorials to enhance digital skills.
Educative
educative.io
Educative is an interactive learning platform for programming and technology that offers hands-on courses with real-time coding feedback.
Platzi
platzi.com
Platzi is an educational app offering online courses in technology, programming, design, and marketing, focused on practical skills for career advancement.
365 Data Science
365datascience.com
365 Data Science offers online courses in data science, covering tools like Excel, Python, and R, along with industry-recognized certificates.
SkillUp
simplilearn.com
SkillUp Online provides customizable cloud-based educational curriculums and analytics to support organizational growth and learning.
CFI
corporatefinanceinstitute.com
CFI offers education and resources for finance professionals, including courses, templates, and certifications to enhance financial skills and decision-making.
upGrad
upgrad.com
upGrad is an online learning platform offering degree courses and certifications in fields like data science and digital marketing from top universities.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
Dataquest
dataquest.io
Dataquest is an app for hands-on data and AI learning, offering courses, projects, and personalized support to help teams enhance their skills effectively.
Forage
theforage.com
Forage offers on-demand job simulations created with employers, helping students gain career skills and insight into various industries.
FutureLearn
futurelearn.com
FutureLearn is an online platform offering courses and microcredentials from universities for professional skill development in various fields.
Frontend Masters
frontendmasters.com
Frontend Masters is an online platform offering courses and resources for web developers to improve their skills in frontend technologies and best practices.
