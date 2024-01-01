Engageware is the only comprehensive provider of customer engagement solutions, enabling businesses and organizations to resolve their customers’ needs at the first interaction. Engageware’s end-to-end customer engagement platform is powered by conversational and generative AI to automate responses to routine questions, provide instant access to knowledge bases, and give organizations a holistic view of the customer journey. With the acquisition of Aivo, more than 700 organizations in the banking, financial services, retail, health, and education sectors rely on Engageware’s solutions to drive growth with increased sales and conversion, improve multi-channel customer experience, automate customer service, and reduce call center workload. Engageware’s platform allows synchronous channel handoffs and robust data and analytics to inform strategic business decisions that drive growth, efficiency, and stronger customer relationships. Engageware is a portfolio company of Clearhaven Partners.

Website: engageware.com

