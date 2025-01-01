Top Employee Navigator Alternatives

Connecteam

Connecteam

connecteam.com

Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Homebase

Homebase

joinhomebase.com

Homebase is an app for small businesses to manage hourly teams with features for scheduling, time tracking, and payroll management.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

When I Work

When I Work

wheniwork.com

When I Work is an app for businesses to schedule employees, track attendance, and facilitate communication with hourly staff via mobile access.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

ZingHR

ZingHR

zinghr.com

ZingHR is a cloud-based HR management software that streamlines processes like onboarding, payroll, and attendance tracking, supporting remote workforce management.

Sling

Sling

getsling.com

Sling is a software for managing employee scheduling, time tracking, messaging, and task management in shift-based workplaces.

Deputy

Deputy

deputy.com

Deputy is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, communication, and payroll integration for businesses.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

BrightHR

BrightHR

brighthr.com

BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.

HotSchedules

HotSchedules

hotschedules.com

HotSchedules is an employee scheduling app for the restaurant and hospitality industries, enabling shift management, communication, and compliance support.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Five9

Five9

five9.com

Five9 is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances customer service through intelligent routing, analytics, and seamless CRM integrations.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Jibble

Jibble

jibble.io

Jibble is a time and attendance management app that allows employees to clock in/out and tracks work hours, location, and productivity, facilitating payroll calculations.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Sesame HR

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

