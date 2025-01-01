Top ELSA Speech Analyzer Alternatives

Duolingo
duolingo.com
Duolingo is a free language-learning app offering 95 courses in 38 languages, featuring interactive exercises and a review system for users to practice and track progress.
Babbel
babbel.com
Babbel is a language learning app that offers structured lessons in various languages, focusing on practical, real-life scenarios to help users achieve conversational fluency.
Busuu
busuu.com
Busuu is a language learning app offering courses in 13 languages with progress tracking, interactive practice with native speakers, and personalized study plans.
Rosetta Stone
rosettastone.com
Rosetta Stone is a language learning app that uses immersive methods and speech recognition to help users learn and practice 25 languages through interactive lessons.
Preply
preply.com
Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.
Memrise
memrise.com
Memrise is a language-learning app for 75+ languages that focuses on vocabulary, listening, and speaking through interactive lessons, spaced repetition, and native content.
TalkPal
talkpal.ai
TalkPal is an AI language tutor that helps users practice speaking, writing, and listening in 57 languages through interactive conversations and feedback.
LingoDeer
lingodeer.com
LingoDeer is a language learning app featuring structured lessons, interactive exercises, and customizable reviews for beginners and advanced learners in 12+ languages.
Mondly
mondly.com
Mondly by Pearson is a language training app for businesses, offering interactive learning of 41 languages with a focus on practical English skills and soft skills development.
italki
italki.com
italki connects language learners with professional tutors and peers for lessons and exchanges in over 150 languages, facilitating personalized and community-based learning.
Drops
languagedrops.com
Drops is a language learning app that focuses on vocabulary acquisition through fun, short exercises, covering over 50 languages and 3,000 words.
Lingvist
lingvist.com
Lingvist is a personalized language learning app that adapts to your memory, offering vocabulary, grammar hints, and progress tracking for various languages.
Pimsleur
pimsleur.com
Pimsleur is a language learning app that teaches conversational skills through interactive audio lessons, focusing on listening and speaking.
Mango Languages
mangolanguages.com
Mango Languages is an app for learning over 70 languages, offering interactive lessons and voice analysis to help users improve their conversational skills.
AlfaPTE
alfapte.com
AlfaPTE is a practice app for PTE exams, offering personalized tests, performance analytics, and study resources to improve English skills.
Lingoda
lingoda.com
Lingoda is an online platform offering live language classes in English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian with certified teachers.
LanGeek
langeek.co
LanGeek is an AI-driven language learning app that helps users improve their English skills with personalized lessons, vocabulary lists, grammar guides, and interactive tools.
Chatterbug
chatterbug.com
Chatterbug is a language learning platform that offers 1:1 online classes and self-study tools, allowing employees to achieve fluency quicker than traditional methods.
Fluenz
fluenz.com
Fluenz is a language learning app offering structured courses for seven languages, focusing on immersion, conversation skills, and personalized learning paths.
Hack Chinese
hackchinese.com
Hack Chinese is a web app that helps users learn Mandarin through structured exercises, personalized paths, and access to diverse materials for reading, writing, and comprehension.
EnglishCentral
englishcentral.com
EnglishCentral is an app that helps users improve their English skills through video lessons, speech assessment, interactive exercises, and personalized learning.
Voxy
voxy.com
Voxy is a digital English learning platform that provides interactive and personalized language instruction through various multimedia resources.
SpeechSuper
speechsuper.com
SpeechSuper provides pronunciation assessment APIs using deep learning, offering detailed feedback on pronunciation and speech skills across 8 languages.
OpenSesame
opensesame.com
OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.
Rocket Languages
rocketlanguages.com
Rocket Languages is a language learning app that offers courses in over 15 languages, focusing on reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills with personalized learning paths.
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.
LiveXP
livexp.com
LiveXP is an online platform that connects language learners with teachers globally for personalized learning experiences.
Languagehood
languagehood.com
Languagehood offers customized training programs to improve language and communication skills for professionals in various industries.
Lingolette
lingolette.com
Lingolette is an AI-powered app for personalized language learning, offering real-time conversation practice and adaptive lessons to improve fluency and communication skills.
Verbling
verbling.com
Verbling is a language learning app that connects users with native speakers for personalized video calls in over 50 languages, helping to enhance language skills through real-time practice.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.