Top ELSA Speech Analyzer Alternatives

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

Duolingo is a free language-learning app offering 95 courses in 38 languages, featuring interactive exercises and a review system for users to practice and track progress.

Babbel

Babbel

babbel.com

Babbel is a language learning app that offers structured lessons in various languages, focusing on practical, real-life scenarios to help users achieve conversational fluency.

Busuu

Busuu

busuu.com

Busuu is a language learning app offering courses in 13 languages with progress tracking, interactive practice with native speakers, and personalized study plans.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

Rosetta Stone is a language learning app that uses immersive methods and speech recognition to help users learn and practice 25 languages through interactive lessons.

Preply

Preply

preply.com

Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.

Memrise

Memrise

memrise.com

Memrise is a language-learning app for 75+ languages that focuses on vocabulary, listening, and speaking through interactive lessons, spaced repetition, and native content.

TalkPal

TalkPal

talkpal.ai

TalkPal is an AI language tutor that helps users practice speaking, writing, and listening in 57 languages through interactive conversations and feedback.

LingoDeer

LingoDeer

lingodeer.com

LingoDeer is a language learning app featuring structured lessons, interactive exercises, and customizable reviews for beginners and advanced learners in 12+ languages.

Mondly

Mondly

mondly.com

Mondly by Pearson is a language training app for businesses, offering interactive learning of 41 languages with a focus on practical English skills and soft skills development.

italki

italki

italki.com

italki connects language learners with professional tutors and peers for lessons and exchanges in over 150 languages, facilitating personalized and community-based learning.

Drops

Drops

languagedrops.com

Drops is a language learning app that focuses on vocabulary acquisition through fun, short exercises, covering over 50 languages and 3,000 words.

Lingvist

Lingvist

lingvist.com

Lingvist is a personalized language learning app that adapts to your memory, offering vocabulary, grammar hints, and progress tracking for various languages.

Pimsleur

Pimsleur

pimsleur.com

Pimsleur is a language learning app that teaches conversational skills through interactive audio lessons, focusing on listening and speaking.

Mango Languages

Mango Languages

mangolanguages.com

Mango Languages is an app for learning over 70 languages, offering interactive lessons and voice analysis to help users improve their conversational skills.

AlfaPTE

AlfaPTE

alfapte.com

AlfaPTE is a practice app for PTE exams, offering personalized tests, performance analytics, and study resources to improve English skills.

Lingoda

Lingoda

lingoda.com

Lingoda is an online platform offering live language classes in English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian with certified teachers.

LanGeek

LanGeek

langeek.co

LanGeek is an AI-driven language learning app that helps users improve their English skills with personalized lessons, vocabulary lists, grammar guides, and interactive tools.

Chatterbug

Chatterbug

chatterbug.com

Chatterbug is a language learning platform that offers 1:1 online classes and self-study tools, allowing employees to achieve fluency quicker than traditional methods.

Fluenz

Fluenz

fluenz.com

Fluenz is a language learning app offering structured courses for seven languages, focusing on immersion, conversation skills, and personalized learning paths.

Hack Chinese

Hack Chinese

hackchinese.com

Hack Chinese is a web app that helps users learn Mandarin through structured exercises, personalized paths, and access to diverse materials for reading, writing, and comprehension.

EnglishCentral

EnglishCentral

englishcentral.com

EnglishCentral is an app that helps users improve their English skills through video lessons, speech assessment, interactive exercises, and personalized learning.

Voxy

Voxy

voxy.com

Voxy is a digital English learning platform that provides interactive and personalized language instruction through various multimedia resources.

SpeechSuper

SpeechSuper

speechsuper.com

SpeechSuper provides pronunciation assessment APIs using deep learning, offering detailed feedback on pronunciation and speech skills across 8 languages.

OpenSesame

OpenSesame

opensesame.com

OpenSesame is an eLearning platform offering a wide range of courses for employee training, featuring integration with LMS systems and support for various learning styles.

Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages

rocketlanguages.com

Rocket Languages is a language learning app that offers courses in over 15 languages, focusing on reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills with personalized learning paths.

Speexx

Speexx

speexx.com

Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.

LiveXP

LiveXP

livexp.com

LiveXP is an online platform that connects language learners with teachers globally for personalized learning experiences.

Languagehood

Languagehood

languagehood.com

Languagehood offers customized training programs to improve language and communication skills for professionals in various industries.

Lingolette

Lingolette

lingolette.com

Lingolette is an AI-powered app for personalized language learning, offering real-time conversation practice and adaptive lessons to improve fluency and communication skills.

Verbling

Verbling

verbling.com

Verbling is a language learning app that connects users with native speakers for personalized video calls in over 50 languages, helping to enhance language skills through real-time practice.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.