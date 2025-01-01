Top Effy.ai Alternatives

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

Dayforce

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Lattice

Lattice

lattice.com

Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Goalscape

Goalscape

goalscape.com

Goalscape is goal management software that helps individuals and teams set, manage, and track goals using a visual interface.

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

FlowyTeam

FlowyTeam

flowyteam.com

FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Profit.co

Profit.co

profit.co

Profit.co is an OKR management software that helps organizations set, track, and align goals with features for task management and employee engagement.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Perdoo

Perdoo

perdoo.com

Perdoo is a software for managing strategy, goals, and performance, helping organizations align teams and track OKRs and KPIs effectively.

factoHR

factoHR

factohr.com

factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.

15Five

15Five

15five.com

15Five is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement and tracks performance through tools like reviews, check-ins, and goal alignment.

Leapsome

Leapsome

leapsome.com

Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

Inspire Software

Inspire Software

inspiresoftware.com

Inspire Software is an AI-driven platform that helps companies set goals, enhance employee collaboration, and improve performance management.

Hirebook

Hirebook

hirebook.com

Hirebook is a platform that helps companies enhance team engagement through check-ins, meetings, and OKRs, promoting communication and alignment with strategic goals.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

Verint

Verint

verint.com

Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

