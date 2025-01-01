Top Effy.ai Alternatives

Zoho People
zoho.com
Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Goalscape
goalscape.com
Goalscape is goal management software that helps individuals and teams set, manage, and track goals using a visual interface.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Profit.co
profit.co
Profit.co is an OKR management software that helps organizations set, track, and align goals with features for task management and employee engagement.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Perdoo
perdoo.com
Perdoo is a software for managing strategy, goals, and performance, helping organizations align teams and track OKRs and KPIs effectively.
factoHR
factohr.com
factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.
15Five
15five.com
15Five is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement and tracks performance through tools like reviews, check-ins, and goal alignment.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software is an AI-driven platform that helps companies set goals, enhance employee collaboration, and improve performance management.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook is a platform that helps companies enhance team engagement through check-ins, meetings, and OKRs, promoting communication and alignment with strategic goals.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
