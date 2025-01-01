Top EdPrime Alternatives

Skool
skool.com
Skool is a platform for creating and managing online courses while fostering community engagement and collaboration among users.
Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Unstop
unstop.com
Unstop connects students and professionals with institutes and companies through competitions like hackathons and quizzes to help them showcase talent and gain opportunities.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Kahoot! Create allows users to make and share interactive quizzes called kahoots for learning in various settings, with AI features for question generation and translation.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
Toddle
toddleapp.com
Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.
Seesaw
seesaw.me
Seesaw is a platform for teachers to create digital portfolios, facilitate communication, and support personalized learning and family engagement in elementary education.
Gradescope
gradescope.com
Gradescope is a digital grading platform that streamlines grading and feedback for various assessments, utilizing AI for efficiency and providing analytics on student performance.
Nearpod
nearpod.com
Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.
Socrative Student
socrative.com
Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.
Wooclap
wooclap.com
Wooclap is an interactive platform for creating quizzes and polls, enhancing engagement and participation in various educational settings through mobile and web access.
MyClassBoard
myclassboard.com
MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.
Dugga
dugga.com
Dugga is an AI-powered assessment platform for tests and assignments in education, providing secure management and grading for various evaluation types.
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.
FlexiQuiz
flexiquiz.com
FlexiQuiz is an online tool for creating, sharing, and analyzing quizzes and tests, supporting various question types and automatic grading.
Socrative Teacher
socrative.com
Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.
Capsim
capsim.com
CapsimInbox is a simulation platform for training and assessing soft skills in a realistic email environment to improve learning transfer and measure training impact.
Sentral
sentral.com.au
Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.
ClassMarker
classmarker.com
ClassMarker is an online platform for creating, administering, and grading quizzes and tests, suitable for business and education assessments.
Testmoz
testmoz.com
Testmoz is an online tool for creating, distributing, and grading tests, suitable for educational and professional settings.
PDFQuiz
pdfquiz.com
PDFQuiz converts PDF documents into interactive quizzes, allowing users to engage more effectively with educational content and assessments.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.
Skolaro
skolaro.com
Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.
Newsela
newsela.com
Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
