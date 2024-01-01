Easynote

Easynote is work and collaboration software where anyone and anywhere can manage their daoly work. It's easy and very scalable to any industry or business thanks to it's unique grid system. No matter if you need to work agile, in timeline or gridway, Easynote is the right choise for you. So it's time to say goodbye to Monday.com, Asana, Clickup, Trello, TeamGantt and many more. Use over 50 pre-defined templates to get started in seconds. Manage small projects or large enterprise projects together with your team! Use our unique dashboard to get overview of all your projects at once, in once single place. Easynote offer a 7 day trial with no credit card required.
Categories:
Productivity
Project Management Software

