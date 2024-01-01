Pro Backup

Pro Backup is a safe & easy-to-use backup app for popular cloud apps such as Airtable, Asana, ClickUp, monday.com and Trello. Using a cloud app to manage your business can be quite scary, as it is often very easy to delete business-critical information. By having a robust, independent backup of your cloud data, you protect your team against accidental or malicious deletions or other worst-case scenarios. Key features: * Easy of use: Set up a connection with your cloud app and we take care of everything else. Having your backups up & running only takes 1 minute. * Snapshots: Look up & download snapshots of different data types such as tasks, projects, comments, custom fields, etc. * Recover: Restore data by creating copies from your backed up data with just a few clicks. * Safe: We store your data in encrypted files. We store everything in the EU and we’re compliant with all GDPR laws.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

