Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Dynatrace on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Unified observability and security Simplify cloud complexity and innovate faster and more securely with the only analytics and automation platform powered by causal AI.

Website: dynatrace.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dynatrace. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.