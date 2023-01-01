Cygilant is a provider of cyber security-as-a-service to mid-sized organizations. Acting as an extension of our customers’ IT teams, Cygilant provides continuous security operations based on best-of-breed technology at a fraction of the cost of alternate solutions.

Website: socvue.cygilant.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cygilant. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.