Top Dynatrace Alternatives
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
WalkMe US
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
SessionStack
sessionstack.com
What is SessionStack? SessionStack is an AI-enhanced Digital Experience Analytics platform based on best-in-class session recording technology that allows e-commerce businesses to identify where customers are getting stuck and dropping off, and what conversion opportunities are being missed. The ins...
WalkMe EU
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.