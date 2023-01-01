WebCatalog

Top Dynatrace Alternatives

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.

LogRocket

logrocket.com

Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience

Heap

heap.io

Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.

PostHog

posthog.com

PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products

Crazy Egg

crazyegg.com

Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.

Mouseflow

mouseflow.com

Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...

WalkMe US

walkme.com

The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.

VWO

vwo.com

Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...

Reactflow

reactflow.com

Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...

Browsee

browsee.io

Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...

UXCam

uxcam.com

UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...

Quantum Metric

quantummetric.com

With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...

SessionStack

sessionstack.com

What is SessionStack? SessionStack is an AI-enhanced Digital Experience Analytics platform based on best-in-class session recording technology that allows e-commerce businesses to identify where customers are getting stuck and dropping off, and what conversion opportunities are being missed. The ins...

WalkMe EU

walkme.com

The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.

