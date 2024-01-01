DreamUp.ai is an AI-powered art generation tool that allows users to create, curate, and share high-resolution AI art. With DreamUp.ai, users have access to an unlimited artistic license, allowing them to experiment, customize, and own the works they create. The platform also features a publicly accessible gallery page, AI-powered upscaling, and an integration with Lexica.art that provides users with a stream of inspiration. DreamUp.ai also gives back, donating 30% of all proceeds to TONE, a community supporting Black art in Memphis. With DreamUp.ai, users have access to a powerful, intuitive tool that enables them to create and share beautiful art with the world.

