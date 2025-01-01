Top Drata Alternatives

Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Scrut Automation
scrut.io
Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Oneleet
oneleet.com
Oneleet is a cybersecurity platform that helps companies manage security, compliance, and monitoring through automated tools and human expertise.
Vanta
vanta.com
Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Risk Ledger
riskledger.com
Risk Ledger is a cybersecurity platform that enables organizations to assess and manage third-party risks while sharing risk data with their supply chains.
PrivacyEngine
privacyengine.io
PrivacyEngine aids organizations in managing data protection and compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, offering tools for assessments and policy management.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.io
Hyperproof is a compliance operations platform that centralizes and automates compliance management and risk assessment across multiple frameworks.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Inventive AI
inventive.ai
Inventive is an AI-based platform for managing RFP and questionnaire responses, enhancing efficiency with quick drafts, centralized knowledge, and content management.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
SureCloud
surecloud.com
SureCloud is an integrated GRC platform that helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and improve governance through real-time insights and automation.
Secureframe
secureframe.com
Secureframe automates and streamlines compliance with standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS for organizations of all sizes.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio streamlines RFP and proposal response processes with automated tools for content management and collaboration, helping teams create efficient and organized proposals.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.
Havoc Shield
havocshield.com
Havoc Shield is an all-in-one cybersecurity app for financial services, ensuring compliance with security regulations and offering expert guidance and tools.
UpGuard
upguard.com
UpGuard is a cybersecurity platform that helps organizations monitor vendors, prevent data breaches, and improve security with real-time risk assessments and reporting.
Cyberday
cyberday.ai
Cyberday helps organizations enhance cyber security and implement Information Security Management Systems by simplifying compliance tasks and facilitating teamwork via Microsoft Teams.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
