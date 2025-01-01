Top Drata Alternatives

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Red Hat

Red Hat

redhat.com

The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.

Sprinto

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Scrut Automation

Scrut Automation

scrut.io

Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Oneleet

Oneleet

oneleet.com

Oneleet is a cybersecurity platform that helps companies manage security, compliance, and monitoring through automated tools and human expertise.

Vanta

Vanta

vanta.com

Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.

JupiterOne

JupiterOne

jupiterone.com

JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Very Good Security

Very Good Security

verygoodsecurity.com

Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.

BMC

BMC

bmc.com

The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

Risk Ledger

Risk Ledger

riskledger.com

Risk Ledger is a cybersecurity platform that enables organizations to assess and manage third-party risks while sharing risk data with their supply chains.

PrivacyEngine

PrivacyEngine

privacyengine.io

PrivacyEngine aids organizations in managing data protection and compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, offering tools for assessments and policy management.

OneTrust

OneTrust

onetrust.com

OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.

Hyperproof

Hyperproof

hyperproof.io

Hyperproof is a compliance operations platform that centralizes and automates compliance management and risk assessment across multiple frameworks.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

Inventive AI

Inventive AI

inventive.ai

Inventive is an AI-based platform for managing RFP and questionnaire responses, enhancing efficiency with quick drafts, centralized knowledge, and content management.

Solvo

Solvo

solvo.cloud

Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.

Aqua Security

Aqua Security

aquasec.com

Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.

SureCloud

SureCloud

surecloud.com

SureCloud is an integrated GRC platform that helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and improve governance through real-time insights and automation.

Secureframe

Secureframe

secureframe.com

Secureframe automates and streamlines compliance with standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS for organizations of all sizes.

Progress

Progress

progress.com

The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.

Loopio

Loopio

loopio.com

Loopio streamlines RFP and proposal response processes with automated tools for content management and collaboration, helping teams create efficient and organized proposals.

SafeBase

SafeBase

safebase.io

SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.

Havoc Shield

Havoc Shield

havocshield.com

Havoc Shield is an all-in-one cybersecurity app for financial services, ensuring compliance with security regulations and offering expert guidance and tools.

UpGuard

UpGuard

upguard.com

UpGuard is a cybersecurity platform that helps organizations monitor vendors, prevent data breaches, and improve security with real-time risk assessments and reporting.

Cyberday

Cyberday

cyberday.ai

Cyberday helps organizations enhance cyber security and implement Information Security Management Systems by simplifying compliance tasks and facilitating teamwork via Microsoft Teams.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.