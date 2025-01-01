Top DMARC Report Alternatives

Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
DMARC Digests
dmarcdigests.com
DMARC Digests helps users manage and analyze DMARC reports to address SPF and DKIM issues, improving email authentication and deliverability.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.
EasyDMARC
easydmarc.com
EasyDMARC simplifies email authentication management (SPF, DKIM, DMARC), enhancing domain security and improving email deliverability for businesses.
DmarcEye
dmarceye.com
DmarcEye is a free DMARC monitoring tool that helps organizations track email security with automated reporting to prevent spoofing and phishing attacks.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Skysnag is an app that protects organizations from email impersonation and phishing attacks by automating DMARC compliance and enhancing email security.
SimpleDMARC
simpledmarc.com
SimpleDMARC is an email authentication tool that helps secure domains from unauthorized use and protect against phishing and spoofing attacks.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
Kevlarr
kevlarr.io
Kevlarr enhances secure online communication by protecting against threats like phishing and fraud, focusing on supporting MSPs with DMARC implementation.
AutoSPF
autospf.com
AutoSPF automates the flattening and management of SPF records to improve email deliverability and compliance, reducing DNS lookups for domain owners.
dmarcian
dmarcian.com
dmarcian is an app that helps organizations manage DMARC, SPF, and DKIM to protect email domains from spoofing and improve email deliverability.
PowerDMARC
powerdmarc.com
PowerDMARC is an email authentication platform that protects domains from spoofing and secures email communications using protocols like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM.
