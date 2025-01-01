Top DMARC Report Alternatives

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.

DMARC Digests

DMARC Digests

dmarcdigests.com

DMARC Digests helps users manage and analyze DMARC reports to address SPF and DKIM issues, improving email authentication and deliverability.

ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce

zerobounce.net

ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.

EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC

easydmarc.com

EasyDMARC simplifies email authentication management (SPF, DKIM, DMARC), enhancing domain security and improving email deliverability for businesses.

DmarcEye

DmarcEye

dmarceye.com

DmarcEye is a free DMARC monitoring tool that helps organizations track email security with automated reporting to prevent spoofing and phishing attacks.

Skysnag

Skysnag

skysnag.com

Skysnag is an app that protects organizations from email impersonation and phishing attacks by automating DMARC compliance and enhancing email security.

SimpleDMARC

SimpleDMARC

simpledmarc.com

SimpleDMARC is an email authentication tool that helps secure domains from unauthorized use and protect against phishing and spoofing attacks.

Valimail

Valimail

valimail.com

Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.

Kevlarr

Kevlarr

kevlarr.io

Kevlarr enhances secure online communication by protecting against threats like phishing and fraud, focusing on supporting MSPs with DMARC implementation.

AutoSPF

AutoSPF

autospf.com

AutoSPF automates the flattening and management of SPF records to improve email deliverability and compliance, reducing DNS lookups for domain owners.

dmarcian

dmarcian

dmarcian.com

dmarcian is an app that helps organizations manage DMARC, SPF, and DKIM to protect email domains from spoofing and improve email deliverability.

PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC

powerdmarc.com

PowerDMARC is an email authentication platform that protects domains from spoofing and secures email communications using protocols like DMARC, SPF, and DKIM.

