Top Detrack Alternatives

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Motive

gomotive.com

Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.

Samsara

samsara.com

Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.

Fleet Complete

ecofleet.com

Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

Fleetx

fleetx.io

Fleetx is an AI-powered platform for digitizing logistics operations, providing tools for fleet management, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights.

Fleetio

fleetio.com

Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.

Vimcar

vimcar.de

Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

Rand McNally

randmcnally.com

The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.

Momentum IoT

momentumiot.com

Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.

Transvirtual

transvirtual.com

TransVirtual is a cloud-based logistics app that improves transport management with load planning, route optimization, real-time tracking, and electronic proof of delivery.

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Glympse

corp.glympse.com

Glympse is a location-sharing app that allows users to temporarily share their real-time location with others while maintaining control over privacy settings.

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Routific

routific.com

Routific is a route optimization app for logistics, enabling quick planning and efficient dispatching of delivery routes with real-time adjustments.

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

FarEye

fareye.com

FarEye is a logistics management platform that optimizes last-mile deliveries with features like real-time tracking, dynamic routing, and automated dispatch for improved efficiency and customer satisfaction.

LocoNav

loconav.com

LocoNav is a fleet management app that offers solutions for tracking vehicles, monitoring fuel usage, and managing driver behavior to improve efficiency and safety.

FleetGO

fleetgo.com

FleetGO is a fleet management app that provides GPS tracking, vehicle inspections, trip reporting, and compliance monitoring for efficient operations.

Simply Fleet

simplyfleet.app

Simply Fleet is a fleet management app that streamlines maintenance, compliance, and cost tracking for businesses, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency.

Track-POD

track-pod.com

Track-POD is a logistics app that optimizes delivery routes, generates shipping labels, and enables efficient communication between drivers and dispatchers.

GoShare

goshare.co

GoShare connects truck and van owners with businesses for on-demand delivery services, offering scheduling, tracking, and route optimization.

Azuga

azuga.com

Azuga is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver behavior analysis, safety monitoring, and integration with other tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Alvys

alvys.com

Alvys is a cloud-based transportation management system that streamlines logistics operations for carriers and brokers, offering features for load management, dispatch, and accounting.

DispatchTrack

dispatchtrack.com

DispatchTrack is a logistics management app that optimizes last-mile delivery through route optimization, real-time tracking, and white-glove service management.

Lytx

lytx.com

Lytx is a fleet management app that uses video and AI to improve driver safety, analyze behavior, track fleets, and enhance operational efficiency.

Beetrack

beetrack.com

Beetrack is a logistics and delivery management app that helps businesses optimize routes, track deliveries in real-time, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Automile

automile.com

Automile is a fleet management app for real-time GPS tracking, vehicle performance analysis, and driving behavior monitoring for businesses.

project44

project44.com

Project44 is a logistics platform that provides real-time tracking and visibility for supply chains, helping businesses optimize operations and reduce costs.

