DeskLog
app.desklog.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the DeskLog app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Time Tracking Software is an automated tool that tracks time spent on tasks or projects along with the productive time & performance.
Website: desklog.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DeskLog. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.