Top DeepDyve Alternatives

Mendeley
mendeley.com
Mendeley is a reference management tool for organizing research papers, annotating documents, and generating citations and bibliographies.
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
R Discovery is a free app for academics to find and read research papers, offering AI-generated article feeds, audio summaries, and translation features.
Zotero
zotero.org
Zotero is a free tool for collecting, organizing, citing, and sharing research sources, supporting various formats and citation styles.
Paperpile
paperpile.com
Paperpile is a web-based reference management tool that helps users organize, manage, and annotate research PDFs across devices.
AfforAI
afforai.com
AfforAI is an AI research platform that summarizes, translates, and organizes documents, helping users manage references and collaborate on writing efficiently.
Scopus
scopus.com
Scopus is a comprehensive database for peer-reviewed literature across various fields, offering citation tracking and analytics tools for research evaluation.
Paperguide
paperguide.ai
Paperguide is an AI-driven platform for managing research, offering search, analysis, writing, and reference management tools for academics.
MyBib
mybib.com
MyBib is a free citation generator that helps users create and organize references in various styles like APA, MLA, and Chicago.
ReadCube
readcube.com
ReadCube is a literature management app that organizes academic research, allowing users to annotate PDFs, collaborate with teams, and access articles easily.
figshare
figshare.com
Figshare is a platform for researchers to manage, share, and discover research data, supporting various file types and providing DOI for tracking citations.
EndNote Web
endnote.com
EndNote Web is an online citation management tool that helps researchers organize, format references, and collaborate on bibliographies for academic writing.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge is a platform for discovering, reviewing, and developing business and open source software, connecting users and developers with numerous software projects.
Petal Cite
petal.org
Petal Cite is a free online reference manager that helps users organize, generate, and share citations in various styles without downloading software.
genei
genei.io
Genei is an AI tool for research and summarization, helping users extract key information from articles, manage documents, and enhance productivity.
Sciwheel
sciwheel.com
Sciwheel is a tool for researchers to organize, annotate, and manage scientific research materials and citations, facilitating collaboration and enhancing productivity.
Citavi
citavi.com
Citavi is a research management app that helps users search for sources, organize materials, and generate citations and bibliographies for papers.
Citationsy
citationsy.com
Citationsy helps manage citations and create bibliographies for academic and professional use, supporting multiple formats and ensuring accuracy without tracking user data.
BibGuru
bibguru.com
BibGuru is a citation management tool that helps users create and organize citations in various styles for academic writing.
EasyBib
easybib.com
EasyBib is a citation generator that formats references in MLA, APA, and Chicago styles, supporting various source types while offering organizational tools.
ZoteroBib
zbib.org
ZoteroBib is a free tool that helps users create bibliographies and citations in various styles for research and writing.
CitationGenerator.AI
citationgenerator.ai
CitationGenerator.AI simplifies citation generation in various styles, offering tools for accuracy, organization, and security for students and researchers.
Blainy
blainy.com
Blainy is an AI-driven platform that assists users in writing essays and research papers, providing tools for citation, paraphrasing, and content enhancement.
Petal Connect
petal.org
Petal Connect helps researchers create and host an academic website in 30 minutes without coding, or export it as a static website.
wizdom.ai
wizdom.ai
Wizdom.ai is a research management tool for searching, organizing, and collaborating on research projects, offering citation generation and access to a library of publications.
Citasion
citasion.com
Citasion is a free reference management app that allows users to import, organize, cite, and collaborate on citations in documents easily.
BibSonomy
bibsonomy.org
BibSonomy is a web-based platform for managing scientific publications and bookmarks, allowing collaboration and organized sharing of bibliographic data.
Focal - Read
getfocal.co
Focal - Read is an app that enables users to save and organize reading materials, enhancing understanding and retention through intelligent information synthesis.
BibBase
bibbase.org
BibBase helps users manage and showcase bibliographic data simply, suitable for individuals and research institutions to organize references and collaborate online.
Clearbrief
clearbrief.com
Clearbrief uses AI to analyze legal documents, identifies fake cases, hyperlinks sources, and generates tables of authorities and timelines.
