Top DeepDyve Alternatives

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Mendeley is a reference management tool for organizing research papers, annotating documents, and generating citations and bibliographies.

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

R Discovery is a free app for academics to find and read research papers, offering AI-generated article feeds, audio summaries, and translation features.

Zotero

Zotero

zotero.org

Zotero is a free tool for collecting, organizing, citing, and sharing research sources, supporting various formats and citation styles.

Paperpile

Paperpile

paperpile.com

Paperpile is a web-based reference management tool that helps users organize, manage, and annotate research PDFs across devices.

AfforAI

AfforAI

afforai.com

AfforAI is an AI research platform that summarizes, translates, and organizes documents, helping users manage references and collaborate on writing efficiently.

Scopus

Scopus

scopus.com

Scopus is a comprehensive database for peer-reviewed literature across various fields, offering citation tracking and analytics tools for research evaluation.

Paperguide

Paperguide

paperguide.ai

Paperguide is an AI-driven platform for managing research, offering search, analysis, writing, and reference management tools for academics.

MyBib

MyBib

mybib.com

MyBib is a free citation generator that helps users create and organize references in various styles like APA, MLA, and Chicago.

ReadCube

ReadCube

readcube.com

ReadCube is a literature management app that organizes academic research, allowing users to annotate PDFs, collaborate with teams, and access articles easily.

figshare

figshare

figshare.com

Figshare is a platform for researchers to manage, share, and discover research data, supporting various file types and providing DOI for tracking citations.

EndNote Web

EndNote Web

endnote.com

EndNote Web is an online citation management tool that helps researchers organize, format references, and collaborate on bibliographies for academic writing.

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

SourceForge is a platform for discovering, reviewing, and developing business and open source software, connecting users and developers with numerous software projects.

Petal Cite

Petal Cite

petal.org

Petal Cite is a free online reference manager that helps users organize, generate, and share citations in various styles without downloading software.

genei

genei

genei.io

Genei is an AI tool for research and summarization, helping users extract key information from articles, manage documents, and enhance productivity.

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

Sciwheel is a tool for researchers to organize, annotate, and manage scientific research materials and citations, facilitating collaboration and enhancing productivity.

Citavi

Citavi

citavi.com

Citavi is a research management app that helps users search for sources, organize materials, and generate citations and bibliographies for papers.

Citationsy

Citationsy

citationsy.com

Citationsy helps manage citations and create bibliographies for academic and professional use, supporting multiple formats and ensuring accuracy without tracking user data.

BibGuru

BibGuru

bibguru.com

BibGuru is a citation management tool that helps users create and organize citations in various styles for academic writing.

EasyBib

EasyBib

easybib.com

EasyBib is a citation generator that formats references in MLA, APA, and Chicago styles, supporting various source types while offering organizational tools.

ZoteroBib

ZoteroBib

zbib.org

ZoteroBib is a free tool that helps users create bibliographies and citations in various styles for research and writing.

CitationGenerator.AI

CitationGenerator.AI

citationgenerator.ai

CitationGenerator.AI simplifies citation generation in various styles, offering tools for accuracy, organization, and security for students and researchers.

Blainy

Blainy

blainy.com

Blainy is an AI-driven platform that assists users in writing essays and research papers, providing tools for citation, paraphrasing, and content enhancement.

Petal Connect

Petal Connect

petal.org

Petal Connect helps researchers create and host an academic website in 30 minutes without coding, or export it as a static website.

wizdom.ai

wizdom.ai

wizdom.ai

Wizdom.ai is a research management tool for searching, organizing, and collaborating on research projects, offering citation generation and access to a library of publications.

Citasion

Citasion

citasion.com

Citasion is a free reference management app that allows users to import, organize, cite, and collaborate on citations in documents easily.

BibSonomy

BibSonomy

bibsonomy.org

BibSonomy is a web-based platform for managing scientific publications and bookmarks, allowing collaboration and organized sharing of bibliographic data.

Focal - Read

Focal - Read

getfocal.co

Focal - Read is an app that enables users to save and organize reading materials, enhancing understanding and retention through intelligent information synthesis.

BibBase

BibBase

bibbase.org

BibBase helps users manage and showcase bibliographic data simply, suitable for individuals and research institutions to organize references and collaborate online.

Clearbrief

Clearbrief

clearbrief.com

Clearbrief uses AI to analyze legal documents, identifies fake cases, hyperlinks sources, and generates tables of authorities and timelines.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.