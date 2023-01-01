DateMySchool is an online dating platform targeted toward university students and alumni. It requires a university email address, and claims that it permits only verified students and alumni to join. It allows users to filter by schools, departments, individuals and other groups from accessing their profiles - subject to the same security policy based on university email addresses.

Website: datemyschool.com

