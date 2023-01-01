DateMySchool
datemyschool.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the DateMySchool app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
DateMySchool is an online dating platform targeted toward university students and alumni. It requires a university email address, and claims that it permits only verified students and alumni to join. It allows users to filter by schools, departments, individuals and other groups from accessing their profiles - subject to the same security policy based on university email addresses.
Website: datemyschool.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DateMySchool. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
MySudo
web.mysudo.com
Have I Been Pwned?
haveibeenpwned.com
Blockchair
blockchair.com
Google Groups
groups.google.com
Burner Mail
burnermail.io
PreciseFP
app.precisefp.com
Outlook People
outlook.live.com
Fishbowl
fishbowlapp.com
33mail
33mail.com
CyberSecLabs
cyberseclabs.co.uk
iAM Compliant
app.iamcompliant.com
Gmail
mail.google.com