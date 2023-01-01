WebCatalogWebCatalog
Chitkara University has implemented Chalkpad’s ERP solution which allows Management, Teachers, Students, Parents and Alumni to easily connect, communicate, share information, and manage information. Chalkpad works actively with our faculty, staff and students of Chitkara to identify new and effective ways to use technology in completing their academic goals. It facilitates the innovative and imaginative use of technologies to strengthen teaching and learning. Critical information relevant to the students is made very effective through this powerful information management solution. Chalkpad helps parents to stay abreast with their ward’s progress – with e-mail updates and on-line access to time-table information, marks/grades, fee payment details, attendance information, important notices from the University and comments from the faculty. Chalkpad facilitates collaboration and communication among faculty, parents, administrators, students and alumni of Chitkara University.

Website: chitkara.edu.in

