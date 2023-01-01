Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® accelerates literacy gains for students in grades 6–12 who are at risk of not meeting College- and Career-Ready Standards. Proven to be up to five times as effective as the average middle school reading intervention, PowerUp enables students to make multiple years of growth in a single academic year.

Website: lexialearning.com

