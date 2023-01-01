WebCatalog
Istation

Istation

istation.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Istation on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Istation is an award-winning, comprehensive e-learning program for Reading, Math and Spanish Literacy used by millions of students around the world.

Website: istation.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Istation. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey

codemonkey.com

SplashLearn

SplashLearn

splashlearn.com

PhET Simulations

PhET Simulations

phet.colorado.edu

Mathletics

Mathletics

mathletics.com

Study Island

Study Island

edmentum.com

IXL

IXL

ixl.com

Smartick

Smartick

smartickmethod.com

WriteReader

WriteReader

writereader.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING

cypherlearning.com

Quill.org

Quill.org

quill.org

Lexia PowerUp Literacy

Lexia PowerUp Literacy

lexialearning.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy