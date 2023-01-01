WebCatalogWebCatalog
Yammer

Yammer

web.yammer.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Yammer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Yammer ( (listen)) is a freemium enterprise social networking service used for private communication within organizations. Access to a Yammer network is determined by a user's Internet domain so that only individuals with approved email addresses may join their respective networks.The service began as an internal communication system for the genealogy website Geni.com, and was launched as an independent product in 2008. Microsoft later acquired Yammer in 2012 for US$1.2 billion. Currently Yammer is included in all enterprise plans of Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

Website: yammer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yammer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Zappos

Zappos

zappos.com

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

teams.microsoft.com

Tinder

Tinder

tinder.com

Myspace

Myspace

myspace.com

GroupMe

GroupMe

web.groupme.com

Messages

Messages

messages.google.com

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

Outlook Business

Outlook Business

outlook.office.com

Currents

Currents

currents.google.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

app.whiteboard.microsoft.com