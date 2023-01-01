GrafoAI
Website: grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import lists of websites and/or email addresses for high volume processing.
