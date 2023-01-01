Edmodo is an educational technology company offering a communication, collaboration, and coaching platform to K-12 schools and teachers. The Edmodo network enables teachers to share content, distribute quizzes, assignments, and manage communication with students, colleagues, and parents. Edmodo is teacher-centric in its design and philosophy: students and parents can only join Edmodo if invited to do so by a teacher. Teachers and students may spend large amounts of time on the platform, both in and out of the classroom. Edmodo is free to use, but it also offers premium services.

Website: new.edmodo.com

