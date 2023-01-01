WebCatalogWebCatalog
Edmodo is an educational technology company offering a communication, collaboration, and coaching platform to K-12 schools and teachers. The Edmodo network enables teachers to share content, distribute quizzes, assignments, and manage communication with students, colleagues, and parents. Edmodo is teacher-centric in its design and philosophy: students and parents can only join Edmodo if invited to do so by a teacher. Teachers and students may spend large amounts of time on the platform, both in and out of the classroom. Edmodo is free to use, but it also offers premium services.

