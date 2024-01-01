Collect.chat
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: collect.chat
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Collect.chat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Collect chat is an interactive chatbot that collects data from website visitors - 24/7, fully on auto-pilot. Collect.chat chatbots can replace static web forms and sales reps who ask same questions to each visitors. Anyone can build a chatbot and install it on websites with zero coding knowledge using collect.chat.
Categories:
Website: collect.chat
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Collect.chat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.