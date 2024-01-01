WebCatalog

Website: collect.chat

Collect chat is an interactive chatbot that collects data from website visitors - 24/7, fully on auto-pilot. Collect.chat chatbots can replace static web forms and sales reps who ask same questions to each visitors. Anyone can build a chatbot and install it on websites with zero coding knowledge using collect.chat.

Categories:

Utilities
Bot Platforms Software

