Top CodeThreat Alternatives

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Codacy

Codacy

codacy.com

Codacy is a code review tool that automates code quality analysis, helping teams identify issues early and improve code health across multiple programming languages.

SonarCloud

SonarCloud

sonarcloud.io

SonarCloud is a cloud service for continuous code quality and security analysis, integrating with major version control and CI/CD platforms to provide real-time feedback.

Snyk

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

DeepSource

DeepSource

deepsource.com

DeepSource analyzes code for security, performance, and bugs, automating reviews and assessments to enhance software quality and streamline development workflows.

OX Security

OX Security

ox.security

OX Security is an Active Application Security Posture Management platform that integrates various security tools to improve application security throughout development.

Aikido Security

Aikido Security

aikido.dev

Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.

Semgrep

Semgrep

semgrep.dev

Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.

Embold

Embold

embold.io

Embold is a tool that analyzes code to identify and resolve issues, helping developers improve code quality and reduce technical debt in their projects.

The Code Registry

The Code Registry

thecoderegistry.com

The Code Registry is an AI-driven platform that analyzes software code for quality and security, helping businesses manage projects and risks more effectively.

JFrog

JFrog

jfrog.com

JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.

CodeScan

CodeScan

codescan.io

CodeScan Shield enhances code quality and compliance for Salesforce through two modules: CodeScan for code analysis and OrgScan for policy enforcement.

Cycode

Cycode

cycode.com

Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.

GuardRails

GuardRails

guardrails.io

GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.

GitGuardian

GitGuardian

gitguardian.com

GitGuardian detects and prevents the exposure of sensitive information like secrets in code repositories, integrating seamlessly with development workflows.

Data Theorem

Data Theorem

datatheorem.com

Data Theorem offers integrated solutions for closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, e-signing, and digital marketplaces in both on-premise and hosted formats.

Hubbl Diagnostics

Hubbl Diagnostics

hubbl.com

Hubbl Diagnostics offers automated, AI-driven insights for Salesforce organizations to monitor performance, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency.

