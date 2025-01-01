Top CodeThreat Alternatives

GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Codacy
codacy.com
Codacy is a code review tool that automates code quality analysis, helping teams identify issues early and improve code health across multiple programming languages.
SonarCloud
sonarcloud.io
SonarCloud is a cloud service for continuous code quality and security analysis, integrating with major version control and CI/CD platforms to provide real-time feedback.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
DeepSource
deepsource.com
DeepSource analyzes code for security, performance, and bugs, automating reviews and assessments to enhance software quality and streamline development workflows.
OX Security
ox.security
OX Security is an Active Application Security Posture Management platform that integrates various security tools to improve application security throughout development.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.
Embold
embold.io
Embold is a tool that analyzes code to identify and resolve issues, helping developers improve code quality and reduce technical debt in their projects.
The Code Registry
thecoderegistry.com
The Code Registry is an AI-driven platform that analyzes software code for quality and security, helping businesses manage projects and risks more effectively.
JFrog
jfrog.com
JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.
CodeScan
codescan.io
CodeScan Shield enhances code quality and compliance for Salesforce through two modules: CodeScan for code analysis and OrgScan for policy enforcement.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
GitGuardian
gitguardian.com
GitGuardian detects and prevents the exposure of sensitive information like secrets in code repositories, integrating seamlessly with development workflows.
Data Theorem
datatheorem.com
Data Theorem offers integrated solutions for closing, escrow accounting, imaging, transaction management, e-signing, and digital marketplaces in both on-premise and hosted formats.
Hubbl Diagnostics
hubbl.com
Hubbl Diagnostics offers automated, AI-driven insights for Salesforce organizations to monitor performance, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency.
