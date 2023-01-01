Codacy
app.codacy.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Codacy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Codacy | The easiest way to ensure your team is writing high quality code. It's a static analysis tool designed to analyze more than 40 languages such as Javascript, Python, Java, Ruby, and PHP.
Website: codacy.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Codacy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.