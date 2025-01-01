Top CoConstruct Alternatives

Matterport

matterport.com

Matterport app creates 3D models and virtual tours of physical spaces, enabling detailed measurements, collaboration, and remote access to spatial data.

CompanyCam

companycam.com

CompanyCam is a photo documentation app for contractors that allows users to capture, organize, and share project photos securely, with features for collaboration and reporting.

Buildertrend

buildertrend.com

Buildertrend is a project management app for residential construction, aiding builders in managing jobs, finances, and client communication in one platform.

JobNimbus

jobnimbus.com

JobNimbus is a cloud-based software for contractors that integrates CRM and project management tools to manage business operations efficiently.

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

Fieldwire

fieldwire.com

Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

ArcSite

arcsite.com

ArcSite enables users to create drawings, perform measurements, and generate reports on-site, supporting industries like construction and architecture.

Kraaft

kraaft.co

Kraaft is an instant messaging app for field teams to organize job site information, share geotagged photos, and access tailored reports and files easily.

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

PlanHub

planhub.com

PlanHub is a project planning and quoting system for General Contractors and Subcontractors to manage bids and organize project documents efficiently.

Sage Intacct

intacct.com

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management platform that provides accounting solutions for various industries, enhancing financial operations and reporting.

OpenSpace

openspace.ai

OpenSpace is a construction site documentation tool that captures and maps imagery to project plans, enhancing project management and communication.

Acumatica

acumatica.com

Acumatica is a cloud-based ERP solution that streamlines operations for small and medium-sized businesses, integrating functions like finance and project management.

Sitemax Systems

sitemaxsystems.com

Sitemax Systems is a construction management app that includes tools for daily reports, safety management, timecards, photo documentation, and project drawings.

BuildingConnected

buildingconnected.com

BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.

Raken

rakenapp.com

Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.

PlanRadar

planradar.com

PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management, and communication in construction and real estate projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Estimator360

estimator360.com

Estimator360 is cloud-based software for construction estimating and management, offering tools for project estimates, scheduling, and resource allocation.

SiteCapture

sitecapture.com

SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Ressio Software

ressiosoftware.com

Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.

Higharc

higharc.com

Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

GoCanvas

gocanvas.com

GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.

Clear Estimates

clearestimates.com

Clear Estimates is estimating software for construction contractors, enabling the creation of proposals and management of project bids with accurate material costs.

StructionSite

structionsite.com

StructionSite allows contractors to capture and organize 360-degree photos of construction sites for documentation and progress monitoring.

Fonn

fonn.com

Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.

Sitedrive

sitedrive.com

Sitedrive is an app for managing construction sites, allowing users to create, update, and track location-based schedules and job site conditions on desktop and mobile.

