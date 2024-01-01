Cliengo

Same investment, better results with Cliengo! Save time and generate more sales by automating conversations on Web, WhatsApp and Social Networks channels with Cliengo. What to expect from Cliengo? * Chatbots with decision trees in all your contact channels: Web, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram. * Tagging and rating of each contact on our platform. * Automatic assignment to an agent, depending on the type of contact. * Reactivation and tracking of candidates with outgoing WhatsApp messages. * Generation of similar audiences with your best quality contacts. Design the conversational chatbot that best suits your company: From simple conversational trees to the most advanced ones. Add Cliengo to your Marketing and Sales strategy to automate and centralize all your channels in one place. The Cliengo platform will help you: * Capture your contacts' data. * Profile contacts. * Rate contacts. * Optimize campaigns. * Send outgoing messages on WhatsApp. * Provide real-time support. And more!
Business
Chatbots Software

