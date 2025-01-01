Top Clear Estimates Alternatives

Buildertrend

Buildertrend

buildertrend.com

Buildertrend is a project management app for residential construction, aiding builders in managing jobs, finances, and client communication in one platform.

JobNimbus

JobNimbus

jobnimbus.com

JobNimbus is a cloud-based software for contractors that integrates CRM and project management tools to manage business operations efficiently.

Procore

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

JobTread

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

ArcSite

ArcSite

arcsite.com

ArcSite enables users to create drawings, perform measurements, and generate reports on-site, supporting industries like construction and architecture.

Knowify

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

PlanHub

PlanHub

planhub.com

PlanHub is a project planning and quoting system for General Contractors and Subcontractors to manage bids and organize project documents efficiently.

BuildingConnected

BuildingConnected

buildingconnected.com

BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.

CoConstruct

CoConstruct

coconstruct.com

CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.

Estimator360

Estimator360

estimator360.com

Estimator360 is cloud-based software for construction estimating and management, offering tools for project estimates, scheduling, and resource allocation.

SiteCapture

SiteCapture

sitecapture.com

SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Ressio Software

Ressio Software

ressiosoftware.com

Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.

Higharc

Higharc

higharc.com

Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.

Buildxact

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

Buildern

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

WERX

WERX

werxapp.com

WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.

Handoff

Handoff

handoff.ai

Handoff is an AI-based app for remodeling contractors to generate estimates, create proposals, manage clients, and process payments efficiently.

Countfire

Countfire

countfire.com

Countfire is electrical estimating software that automates takeoff processes from digital blueprints to generate accurate material estimates and streamline project planning.

SubcontractorHub

SubcontractorHub

subcontractorhub.com

SubcontractorHub is a platform for managing subcontractor workflows, tracking project progress, and facilitating communication in the construction industry.

Projul

Projul

projul.com

Projul is a cloud-based construction management software that helps construction companies manage projects, clients, finances, and resources efficiently in one platform.

BidLight

BidLight

bidlight.com

BidLight allows architects and designers to estimate costs for labor, equipment, and materials in their 3D designs and share these with clients via a web viewer.

Northspyre

Northspyre

northspyre.com

Northspyre is a cloud-based platform that helps real estate teams manage complex projects with data-driven insights, automation, and efficient budget management.

Estimate Rocket

Estimate Rocket

estimaterocket.com

Estimate Rocket manages your service contracting business by tracking leads, scheduling, invoicing, and project documents, all accessible from your phone or office.

Robaws

Robaws

robaws.com

Robaws is a cloud ERP software for the construction industry that helps manage projects, workforce, inventory, and invoicing efficiently from any location.

RedTeam

RedTeam

redteam.com

RedTeam is a construction management software designed to assist businesses in completing projects on time and ensuring safety.

ContractComplete

ContractComplete

contractcomplete.com

ContractComplete is a bid management software for construction, facilitating tendering, invoicing, and change order management between clients and contractors.

247PRO

247PRO

247pro.com

247PRO is a cloud-based estimating and project management software for contractors and remodelers, enabling proposal generation, cost calculation, and project tracking.

Buildee

Buildee

gobuildee.com

Buildee is a construction takeoff and estimating app that allows users to measure and count materials needed for projects from PDF blueprints.

canibuild

canibuild

canibuild.com

canibuild is an app that helps users manage construction projects by streamlining processes, integrating data, and improving project efficiency.

LiveCosts

LiveCosts

livecosts.com

LiveCosts is a cost management software for construction projects, enabling real-time tracking of expenses, time, and procurement, integrating with accounting systems.

