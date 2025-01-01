Top Clear Estimates Alternatives

Buildertrend
buildertrend.com
Buildertrend is a project management app for residential construction, aiding builders in managing jobs, finances, and client communication in one platform.
JobNimbus
jobnimbus.com
JobNimbus is a cloud-based software for contractors that integrates CRM and project management tools to manage business operations efficiently.
Procore
procore.com
Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.
JobTread
jobtread.com
JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.
ArcSite
arcsite.com
ArcSite enables users to create drawings, perform measurements, and generate reports on-site, supporting industries like construction and architecture.
Knowify
knowify.com
Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.
PlanHub
planhub.com
PlanHub is a project planning and quoting system for General Contractors and Subcontractors to manage bids and organize project documents efficiently.
BuildingConnected
buildingconnected.com
BuildingConnected is a web-based bid management tool that connects stakeholders in construction to streamline bidding and risk management processes.
CoConstruct
coconstruct.com
CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.
Estimator360
estimator360.com
Estimator360 is cloud-based software for construction estimating and management, offering tools for project estimates, scheduling, and resource allocation.
SiteCapture
sitecapture.com
SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.
Ressio Software
ressiosoftware.com
Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.
Higharc
higharc.com
Higharc is a web-based platform that simplifies home design, sales, and construction, providing tools for customization, cost estimation, and efficient workflows for builders.
Buildxact
buildxact.com
Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.
Buildern
buildern.com
Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.
WERX
werxapp.com
WERX is a project management app for construction, allowing users to create, track projects, manage budgets, and sync with QuickBooks Online for efficient billing and monitoring.
Handoff
handoff.ai
Handoff is an AI-based app for remodeling contractors to generate estimates, create proposals, manage clients, and process payments efficiently.
Countfire
countfire.com
Countfire is electrical estimating software that automates takeoff processes from digital blueprints to generate accurate material estimates and streamline project planning.
SubcontractorHub
subcontractorhub.com
SubcontractorHub is a platform for managing subcontractor workflows, tracking project progress, and facilitating communication in the construction industry.
Projul
projul.com
Projul is a cloud-based construction management software that helps construction companies manage projects, clients, finances, and resources efficiently in one platform.
BidLight
bidlight.com
BidLight allows architects and designers to estimate costs for labor, equipment, and materials in their 3D designs and share these with clients via a web viewer.
Northspyre
northspyre.com
Northspyre is a cloud-based platform that helps real estate teams manage complex projects with data-driven insights, automation, and efficient budget management.
Estimate Rocket
estimaterocket.com
Estimate Rocket manages your service contracting business by tracking leads, scheduling, invoicing, and project documents, all accessible from your phone or office.
Robaws
robaws.com
Robaws is a cloud ERP software for the construction industry that helps manage projects, workforce, inventory, and invoicing efficiently from any location.
RedTeam
redteam.com
RedTeam is a construction management software designed to assist businesses in completing projects on time and ensuring safety.
ContractComplete
contractcomplete.com
ContractComplete is a bid management software for construction, facilitating tendering, invoicing, and change order management between clients and contractors.
247PRO
247pro.com
247PRO is a cloud-based estimating and project management software for contractors and remodelers, enabling proposal generation, cost calculation, and project tracking.
Buildee
gobuildee.com
Buildee is a construction takeoff and estimating app that allows users to measure and count materials needed for projects from PDF blueprints.
canibuild
canibuild.com
canibuild is an app that helps users manage construction projects by streamlining processes, integrating data, and improving project efficiency.
LiveCosts
livecosts.com
LiveCosts is a cost management software for construction projects, enabling real-time tracking of expenses, time, and procurement, integrating with accounting systems.
