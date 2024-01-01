Checkbook

Checkbook

Website: checkbook.io

At Checkbook, we have built a way for businesses and individuals to send and receive Digital Checks, with a few simple clicks. Checkbook.io is solving push payments by providing a seamless experience for both sender and recipient. It requires no recipient onboarding and gives them the power of choice in selecting a payment method for receiving funds, whether it be Instant Pay, Direct Deposit, or a Printable Check. The simple flow has helped our companies reach 99% in digital conversion, which has drastically cut the cost and support of antiquated paper checks.
Categories:
Business
Billing Software

