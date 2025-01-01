Top CentralReach Alternatives

SimplePractice
simplepractice.com
SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.
Doctolib
doctolib.fr
Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.
Happify
happify.com
Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.
AdvancedMD
advancedmd.com
AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.
Valant
valant.io
Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.
TherapyNotes
therapynotes.com
TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.
Practice Fusion
practicefusion.com
Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.
CollaborateMD
collaboratemd.com
CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.
Weave
getweave.com
Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.
Quenza
quenza.com
Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.
Nabla
nabla.com
Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.
TheraNest
theranest.com
TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.
Jane
jane.app
Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.
Lyra
lyrahealth.com
Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.
Supanote
supanote.ai
Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.
Wellscribe
wellscribe.in
Wellscribe is an EMR platform for small clinics that organizes patient data, manages appointments, and enables digital prescriptions, integrated with India's Ayushman Bharat initiative.
Rectangle Health
rectanglehealth.com
Rectangle Health app streamlines healthcare operations, managing patient data, billing, and clinical workflows to enhance efficiency and improve patient care.
QGenda
qgenda.com
QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.
Healthie
legion.health
Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.
iClinic
iclinic.com.br
iClinic is a management app for healthcare providers that helps manage patient records, communication, and clinical data with remote access and user-friendly features.
Carepatron
carepatron.com
Carepatron is a healthcare management platform that facilitates patient scheduling, records management, and telehealth services for healthcare professionals.
WebPT
webpt.com
WebPT is an EMR platform for physical therapy practices that streamlines documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement.
Zunta
zunta.com
Zunta is a cloud-based billing system for skilled nursing facilities, managing statements, payments, collections, and bad debt reporting.
Klara
klara.com
Klara is a patient communication platform that streamlines healthcare interactions through secure messaging, automated workflows, and integration with existing systems.
EasyPractice
easypractice.net
EasyPractice is a platform for therapists and clinicians to manage SMS reminders, online bookings, and journals.
RXNT
rxnt.com
RXNT is a customizable clinical and practice management software for healthcare providers, offering tools for e-prescribing, patient management, billing, and scheduling.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.
Azalea Health
azaleahealth.com
Azalea Health offers an EHR platform that integrates practice management, billing, telehealth, and patient engagement for healthcare providers in various settings.
IntelyCare
intelycare.com
IntelyCare is a scheduling and job search app for healthcare professionals, allowing staff to manage shifts, find job openings, and access benefits all in one platform.
Osmind EHR
osmind.org
Osmind EHR is an electronic health record system for mental health professionals that streamlines patient care, documentation, and data management.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.