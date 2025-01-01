Top CentralReach Alternatives

SimplePractice

simplepractice.com

SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.

Doctolib

doctolib.fr

Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.

Happify

happify.com

Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.

AdvancedMD

advancedmd.com

AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.

Valant

valant.io

Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.

TherapyNotes

therapynotes.com

TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.

Practice Fusion

practicefusion.com

Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.

CollaborateMD

collaboratemd.com

CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.

Weave

getweave.com

Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.

Quenza

quenza.com

Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.

Nabla

nabla.com

Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.

TheraNest

theranest.com

TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.

Jane

jane.app

Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.

Lyra

lyrahealth.com

Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.

Supanote

supanote.ai

Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.

Wellscribe

wellscribe.in

Wellscribe is an EMR platform for small clinics that organizes patient data, manages appointments, and enables digital prescriptions, integrated with India's Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Rectangle Health

rectanglehealth.com

Rectangle Health app streamlines healthcare operations, managing patient data, billing, and clinical workflows to enhance efficiency and improve patient care.

QGenda

qgenda.com

QGenda is a scheduling platform tailored for healthcare, automating scheduling tasks to improve staff management and patient coverage.

Healthie

legion.health

Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.

iClinic

iclinic.com.br

iClinic is a management app for healthcare providers that helps manage patient records, communication, and clinical data with remote access and user-friendly features.

Carepatron

carepatron.com

Carepatron is a healthcare management platform that facilitates patient scheduling, records management, and telehealth services for healthcare professionals.

WebPT

webpt.com

WebPT is an EMR platform for physical therapy practices that streamlines documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement.

Zunta

zunta.com

Zunta is a cloud-based billing system for skilled nursing facilities, managing statements, payments, collections, and bad debt reporting.

Klara

klara.com

Klara is a patient communication platform that streamlines healthcare interactions through secure messaging, automated workflows, and integration with existing systems.

EasyPractice

easypractice.net

EasyPractice is a platform for therapists and clinicians to manage SMS reminders, online bookings, and journals.

RXNT

rxnt.com

RXNT is a customizable clinical and practice management software for healthcare providers, offering tools for e-prescribing, patient management, billing, and scheduling.

Profi

profi.io

Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.

Azalea Health

azaleahealth.com

Azalea Health offers an EHR platform that integrates practice management, billing, telehealth, and patient engagement for healthcare providers in various settings.

IntelyCare

intelycare.com

IntelyCare is a scheduling and job search app for healthcare professionals, allowing staff to manage shifts, find job openings, and access benefits all in one platform.

Osmind EHR

osmind.org

Osmind EHR is an electronic health record system for mental health professionals that streamlines patient care, documentation, and data management.

